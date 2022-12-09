Plenty of sunshine, low rain chances this weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with some patchy fog for the morning drive.

Friday afternoon, highs in the low 80s, abundant sunshine, and a few spotty coastal showers.

Friday evening, mid 70s under mostly clear skies and no weather issues for those Friday night plans.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend through Monday, cool to start the day with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s, but a quick warm-up into the afternoon with highs topping out in the low 80s. Abundant sunshine and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tuesday through Thursday, a weak front moves in but stalls out. A few showers possible with the front, but don't expect a cool down. Highs staying in the low 80s.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Lockdown lifted after medical emergency involving Jupiter HS student
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say
A truck driver has hit the top lottery prize for the Lucky for Life game in North Carolina.
Truck driver wins $25,000 a year for life after cashing $2 lottery ticket

Latest News

School district committee delays plans on boundaries for new high school
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
Suncoast High lockdown lifted after shooting report in Riviera h
Can lawmakers fix Florida's home insurance crisis?