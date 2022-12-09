Remains of woman found in Palm Beach Gardens canal
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Police in Palm Beach Gardens said human remains were found Thursday evening, prompting an investigation.
Investigators said the remains of a woman were discovered in a canal within the Steeplechase community.
Officials said the remains could be tied to a missing person's case, but that has not been confirmed.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
