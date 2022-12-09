School district committee delays plans on boundaries for new high school

The School District of Palm Beach County is delaying plans to set students' boundaries for its new high school.

On Thursday, the district's Advisory Boundary Committee began discussions on which students should attend Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School when it officially opens next fall on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, right next to Woodlands Middle School.

After hearing several concern for more than five hours during a virtual meeting, the committee ultimately decided to hold off and continue its discussions at a later meeting set for Dec. 20.

The school district has said roughly 2,000 families could be impacted by the new high school.

In all three proposed maps, certain students from Palm Beach Central High School, John I. Leonard High School, Santaluces Community High School and Park Vista Community High School would be rezoned for García High School.

They are all aimed at providing relief to several overcrowded schools.

Most committee members were in favor of the first study, which offered the most relief but was met with strong opposition from parents during public comment.

"I am completely against the school boundary changes proposed in this study and after hearing your presentation tonight, this proposal will greatly affect and devastate many students in our district," Dana Demos said. "These are children they are not game pieces. They're not pawns. They're not just numbers.

The district disrupting their lives by moving so many children to and from so many different schools will affect their friendships, their lives, their social groups, sports groups, and could also possibly have long lasting effects on their education."

Once the committee makes its recommendations to Superintendent Michael Burke, the proposal will then head to the school board for final approval.

In addition to Dr. Joaquín García High School, the committee also discussed zoning for the new West Boynton Middle School on Acme Dairy Road in west Boynton Beach.

That proposed map, however, is a lot less complicated and impacts fewer schools.

