School lockdowns lifted after shooting in Riviera Beach

A shooting in Riviera Beach on Thursday evening prompted a lockdown of two schools, police said.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West 13th Street.

John F. Kennedy Middle School and Suncoast High School were placed on lockdown since both schools were in close proximity to the shooting, Riviera Beach spokesperson Officer C. Phillips said.

However, the lockdowns were already lifted just before 7:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

