SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed under the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.

At 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, the 2012 GMC Yukon Denali SUV was traveling north on northbound Interstate 95 exit ramp upon the outside paved exit ramp lane, FHP said. The 2017 Freightliner Sleeper cab truck, driven by a 40-year-old man from Fairfield, Ohio, was stopped/parked facing north upon the outside paved shoulder of the northbound exit ramp.

For reasons still under FHP investigation, the SUV driver failed to maintain safe control of V-1 as it traveled in a northeasterly direction out of the outside lane and into the outside shoulder.

The front of SUB struck the rear truck. After the collision, the SUV came to final rest facing north with its front wedged under trailer at the outside shoulder.

The man was pronounced deceased at the traffic crash scene by Boynton Beach Fire Rescue personnel.

