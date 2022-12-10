Driver struck, killed by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach

One person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday night in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

At approximately 6:50 this evening, PBCFR units were dispatched to the intersection of 15th Avenue South and Railroad Avenue for a reported motor vehicle vs. train, the agency told WPTV.

Upon arrival, PBCFR units found one person down on the tracks operated by Florida East Coast Railway.

That person was pronounced dead by PBCFR paramedics on scene.

PBSO confirmed the death but had no additional details.

In August, a pedestrian walking east across the railroad tracks near 10th Avenue North and F Street in Lake Worth Beach was struck and killed by a Brightline train. That week it was the third time in a week that a person died in an accident with a Brightline train in Palm Beach County.

In February, one person died after a Brightline train crashed into a vehicle a 17th Avenue North and F Street in Lake Worth.

On Monday, it was announced Brightline will receive another $20,000 in federal money to help keep people alert to the dangers of its high-speed trains that will travel along the railroad's new extension between West Palm Beach and Orlando. The grant was awarded by Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries at highway-rail crossings and preventing trespassing around railroad tracks.

In August, Brightline received $25 million as part of a joint federal and state initiative for safety upgrades along the corridor, which carries Brightline trains and FEC freight trains.

