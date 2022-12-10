Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police in West Palm Beach said a driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed Friday evening.

The incident occurred in 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way just after 5 p.m.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said paramedics pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene.

According to a tweet from the police department, the driver tried to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended by officers with help from witnesses.

Three westbound lanes were closed at 7 p.m. while police investigate.

The name of the driver who was arrested has not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Lockdown lifted after medical emergency involving Jupiter HS student
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Can lawmakers fix Florida's home insurance crisis?
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say

Latest News

How should St. Lucie County manage growth as population surges?
Brightline station set to open in Boca Raton
Charitable holiday light show dazzles Jupiter Farms
Jupiter High School gets extra mental health support after student emergency