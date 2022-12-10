Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach

Police in West Palm Beach said a driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed Friday evening.

The incident occurred in 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way just after 5 p.m.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said paramedics pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene.

According to a tweet from the police department, the driver tried to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended by officers with help from witnesses.

Three westbound lanes were closed at 7 p.m. while police investigate.

The name of the driver who was arrested has not been released.

#TrafficAlert fatal crash: 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way. Driver struck a cyclist and fled; quickly apprehended by police with the help of eyewitnesses who stepped up. Three westbound lanes closed for investigation. #BREAKING @TotalTrafficWPB pic.twitter.com/xwzyAMTzkF — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) December 10, 2022

