Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Police in West Palm Beach said a driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed Friday evening.
The incident occurred in 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way just after 5 p.m.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said paramedics pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene.
According to a tweet from the police department, the driver tried to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended by officers with help from witnesses.
Three westbound lanes were closed at 7 p.m. while police investigate.
The name of the driver who was arrested has not been released.
