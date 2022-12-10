Two men in custody after shooting over infidelity, meth possession

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
One man was arrested after an altercation over infidelity escalated into gunfire and the victim was later found in possession of methamphetamine in a residential neighborhood in Vero Beach, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Mark Perruzzi, 64, had learned his significant other had invited Jason Nesbitt, 46, over to their home on Sunday night to take part in some methamphetamine and have an “intimate" encounter, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

Perruzzi had previously warned Nesbitt to stay away.

When Perruzzi learned he was at the home in the 200 block of 20th Avenue, the sheriff's office said he armed himself with a 45-caliber semiautomatic handgun and shot at Nesbitt from the second-story balcony.

As Nesbitt fled on a bicycle, Perruzzi chased him down the street. Neighbors called 911.

While deputies interviewed Nesbitt, they discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine.

Detectives, after obtaining a search warrant, found a .45 caliber handgun and a spent .45 caliber shell casing.

Nesbitt and Perruzzi were transported to the county jail.

Perruzzi, who is being held on $500,000 bond, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Nesbitt was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

