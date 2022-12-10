West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach police investigating fatal single-car crash

Authorities are investigating a fiery, single-car crash that killed the driver early Saturday morning.

The fatal accident happened at around 4 a.m. along Northlake Boulevard, between Ibis Boulevard and North State Road 7.

At around 9:30 a.m. West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach police were still on scene.

"We are working a single-vehicle fatal crash with one occupant (the driver) at that location," said West Palm Beach Public Information Officer Mike Jachles.

RIGHT NOW: Officers from @WestPalmPD and @BBPD are escorting a medical examiner van after a crash that occurred around 4am this morning. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/b2gqkQGpKu — Derek Lowe WPTV (@DerekLoweNews) December 10, 2022

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or the cause of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

