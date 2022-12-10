West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach police investigating fatal single-car crash
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Authorities are investigating a fiery, single-car crash that killed the driver early Saturday morning.
The fatal accident happened at around 4 a.m. along Northlake Boulevard, between Ibis Boulevard and North State Road 7.
At around 9:30 a.m. West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach police were still on scene.
"We are working a single-vehicle fatal crash with one occupant (the driver) at that location," said West Palm Beach Public Information Officer Mike Jachles.
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or the cause of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2022