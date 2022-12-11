7th Annual Empty Bowls event shines light on hunger during the holidays

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Food Bank successfully hosted its 7th annual Empty Bowls Delray Beach event today.

Hundreds of supporters attended the event at Trinity Delray Lutheran Church to help the one in six county residents who are struggling to put food on the table.

Soup was provided by 30 local restaurants, which gave attendees an important reminder to “eat simply so others can simply eat.”

Each purchased ticket helps the nonprofit in its mission to alleviate hunger in Palm Beach County, especially around the holidays.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Lockdown lifted after medical emergency involving Jupiter HS student
Off-duty Boynton Beach police officer dies in fiery single-car crash
Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach
Remains of woman found in Palm Beach Gardens canal

Latest News

Printed Patio, Florida Oceanographic Society join forces to create man-made reef
Garden of Life Palm Beaches marathon returns to West Palm Beach
Off-duty Boynton Beach police officer dies in fiery single-car crash
Postal Service seeks suspect who stole mail from business complex