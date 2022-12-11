Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens debuts pollinator garden, orchid house plaza

The Norton House at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens is celebrating its first restoration in 100 years and debuting some new additions.

The Gardens held the ribbon cutting for the fully restored historic home and debuted the Pollinator Garden and Orchid House Plaza on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Ribbon cutting for restoration of Norton House on Dec. 11, 2022.

Following the ribbon cutting, they kicked off the annual Jazz & Gospel in the Gardens series with holiday tunes by Troy Anderson and The Wonderful World Band.

To learn more about Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens and their upcoming events, click here.

