Bad weather delays fuel from reaching Orlando airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Airplanes flying into Orlando International Airport on Monday were encouraged to top off at airports they were coming from after recent bad weather prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel, prompting fears that visitors could face delays.

Airport spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said there have not been any major interruptions and that reserve fuel was being trucked into Orlando International Airport, the nation's seventh-busiest airport.

"Today is expected to be a busy day," Fennell said Monday. "With the fuel moving in, it will be certified and then we will be able to go back to our normal way of fueling."

That could come sometime early this week, she said.

Storms along the Gulf Coast had prevented the reserve fuel delivery over the weekend. The inclement weather has since lifted, allowing the ships to depart, airport officials said in a tweet.

"If flight disruptions occur, airline contingency plans are currently in place," the airport officials said on Sunday. "Thank you for your patience."

Airport officials on Monday emphasized that the delay only involved reserves and that the airport wasn't out of fuel. The airport has more than 1,000 aircraft operating on any given day.

"Due to this volume, the amount of jet fuel needed daily ... is greater than most airports require," airport officials said in an emailed statement. "Both the delay in fuel for reserves and the volume of flights have impacted the reserve supply."

Southwest Airlines, which has the largest market share at the airport, said in a statement that the impact has been "minimal."

With 40.3 million passengers last year, Orlando International Airport was the busiest airport in Florida and the seventh-busiest in the U.S. In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, the airport had 50.6 million passengers. The Christmas holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for central Florida's theme parks, and the airport had its fifth busiest day ever on Saturday, Fennell said.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Off-duty Boynton Beach police officer dies in fiery single-car crash
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Nicholas Max Acosta: Victim identified in fatal shooting near FAU campus; suspect arrested

Latest News

Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 25 Hurricanes ranked for first time since 2018
New clues sought after mother mysteriously disappeared 25 years ago
Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
Fort Pierce police investigate shooting that killed 27-year-old man