Coast Guard searching for 2 missing boaters en route to Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A sailboat that left New Jersey headed to Florida is now missing, the Coast Guard said Monday.

Officials said the overdue vessel departed Cape May, New Jersey, with two people aboard, 64-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe DiTommasso.

The vessel, named the Atrevida II, is a 30-foot Catalina with a bluish-purple hull, a white superstructure and white sails.

The sailboat was last seen on Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, on its way to Jupiter. The boat was ultimately headed to Marathon in the Florida Keys.

The Coast Guard said that the Atrevida II may have stopped in Morehead City, North Carolina, but that was not confirmed.

Call the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at 757-398-6700 if you can help in the case.

