Deputies searching for hit-and-run who struck pedestrian in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who, they say, left the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident happened Monday just after 5 a.m. along Okeechobee Boulevard near Indian Road.

Deputies said the pedestrian attempted to cross Okeechobee Boulevard from the center median, when a car traveling eastbound on the boulevard struck the man.

The driver left the scene and continued driving eastbound on Okeechobee Boulevard.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Anyone with information regarding the crash, vehicle, or driver is urged to contact Investigator Scott Levey at 561-681-4537 or email LeveyS@pbso.org.

