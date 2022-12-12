Fort Pierce police investigating shooting that killed 27-year-old man

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Fort Pierce police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened during the early morning hours over the weekend.

The shooting happened on Dec. 10 at around 2:48 a.m. in the 2400 block of Avenue B.

Police said they arrived on scene and found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews transported the man to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this case, or anyone in the area that has Ring doorbell or outdoor video cameras that may have captured anything suspicious around the time of the shooting, should call Detective Michael Dini at 772-979-1404.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers, at 800-273-TIPS (8477), or online at TCWatch.org. Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest can lead to a cash reward for the tipster.

