Golden Globe noms led by 'Banshees,' 'Everything Everywhere'

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of...
This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of Inisherin." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked its annual award show off television for a year, the Golden Globes geared up Monday for its return by showering nominations on the black comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and the multiverse mash-up "Everything Everywhere all at Once."

Nominations were read by Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva on NBC's "Today" morning show.

The nominees for best film, drama, are: "The Fabelmans," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Elvis," "Tár" and "Avatar: The Way of Water."

The nominees for best film, comedy or musical, are: "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," "Babylon" and "Triangle of Sadness."

Martin McDonagh's feuding friends tale "The Banshees of Inisherin" led all films with eight nominations, including nods for actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's existential action comedy "Everything Everywhere all at Once" came in second with six nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Among the nominees for best actor in a drama is Brendan Fraser. Fraser has said he won't attend the Globes after he said he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, a former HFPA member and former president of the organization.

The Globes will be telecast Jan. 10, with stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

The Globes are trying to mount a comeback this year. A Los Angeles Times investigation in early 2021 found that the group then had no Black members, a revelation compounded by other allegations of ethical improprieties. Many stars and studios said they would boycott the show. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes.

NBC last year canceled the telecast that would have taken place this past January. Instead, the Golden Globes were quietly held in a Beverly Hilton ballroom without any stars in attendance. Winners were announced on Twitter.

