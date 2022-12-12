New clues sought after mother mysteriously disappeared 25 years ago

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE AT 2:30 P.M. BELOW:

There is a renewed push to find out what happened to a West Palm Beach woman who vanished more than 25 years ago.

Police said Kawana Holmes, 24, was reported missing by her mother on March 20, 1997.

Investigators said more than a year had elapsed before anyone realized that Holmes had disappeared.

The last known activity traced to Holmes was on Feb. 28, 1996.

Although she was known to be transient, police said it was very unusual for Holmes to not call her mother from occasionally to check in on her two young children, who lived with their grandmother.

Now an adult, Holmes' daughter is determined to get answers and closure about the circumstances surrounding her mother's disappearance.

Police said the victim's daughter hopes to shed some light on the case to elicit new information about the disappearance.

A news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the West Palm Beach Police Department to discuss the case.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Off-duty Boynton Beach police officer dies in fiery single-car crash
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Nicholas Max Acosta: Victim identified in fatal shooting near FAU campus; suspect arrested

Latest News

Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 25 Hurricanes ranked for first time since 2018
Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
Fort Pierce police investigating shooting that killed 27-year-old man
This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of...
Golden Globe noms led by 'Banshees,' 'Everything Everywhere'