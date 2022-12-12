New clues sought after mother mysteriously disappeared 25 years ago

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE AT 2:30 P.M. BELOW:

There is a renewed push to find out what happened to a West Palm Beach woman who vanished more than 25 years ago.

Police said Kawana Holmes, 24, was reported missing by her mother on March 20, 1997.

Investigators said more than a year had elapsed before anyone realized that Holmes had disappeared.

The last known activity traced to Holmes was on Feb. 28, 1996.

Although she was known to be transient, police said it was very unusual for Holmes to not call her mother from occasionally to check in on her two young children, who lived with their grandmother.

Now an adult, Holmes' daughter is determined to get answers and closure about the circumstances surrounding her mother's disappearance.

Police said the victim's daughter hopes to shed some light on the case to elicit new information about the disappearance.

A news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the West Palm Beach Police Department to discuss the case.

Scripps Only Content 2022