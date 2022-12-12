No. 25 Hurricanes ranked for first time since 2018

Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Miami Hurricanes are a top 25 team for the first time in five seasons.

No. 25 Miami moved into the Associated Press top 25 rankings Monday after beating Cornell and North Carolina State to improve to 10-1 on the season.

The Hurricanes (10-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won six straight games since their 88-70 loss to Maryland in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament last month.

This is Miami's first appearance in the top 25 since February 2018.

Miami has the week off before hosting St. Francis this Saturday.

The Hurricanes are one of four ranked ACC teams, behind No. 2 Virginia, No. 12 Duke and No. 24 Virginia Tech.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Off-duty Boynton Beach police officer dies in fiery single-car crash
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Nicholas Max Acosta: Victim identified in fatal shooting near FAU campus; suspect arrested

Latest News

New clues sought after mother mysteriously disappeared 25 years ago
Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
Fort Pierce police investigating shooting that killed 27-year-old man
This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of...
Golden Globe noms led by 'Banshees,' 'Everything Everywhere'