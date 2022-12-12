Tyreek Hill’s heroics not enough to save Dolphins at Chargers

Dolphins fall 23-17 despite big plays from team’s single-season receiving yards leader
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Greg Beacham
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Tyreek Hill scored two of the most memorable touchdowns of the Miami Dolphins’ season on Sunday night.

And almost nothing else will be worth revisiting about their 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers — or about this two-game disaster of a California road trip — when the shaken Dolphins (8-5) finally get back to work at home.

Hill returned a fumble 57 yards for a wacky touchdown in the second quarter, finding the ball in the back of a big scrum and taking it to the house with his peerless speed to end the Dolphins’ fourth offensive series. The score trimmed the Chargers’ lead to 10-7 even though Miami had managed zero net yards on its first three drives.

“That was a big play that I was hoping would get us out of our funk, and it didn’t really do that as much as I’d hoped,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.

Hill then caught a 60-yard touchdown pass down the Miami sideline in the second half on a beautiful throw from Tua Tagovailoa, again pulling the Dolphins within three points of LA at 17-14. Hill even became the Dolphins’ single-season leader in yards receiving with that big catch, no small feat on a franchise with Miami’s storied history.

“It was a great opportunity that we got the matchup we wanted with Tyreek being 1-on-1,” Tagovailoa said. “It gave him an opportunity. He made the best out of it.”

But those points were the Dolphins’ only touchdowns, and they weren’t enough to steal a win. Miami stumbled home to evaluate this discouraging defeat during a short week of preparation for a trip Saturday night to Buffalo, where the Dolphins will attempt to avoid their second three-game losing streak of the season.

