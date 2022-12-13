2 injured in rollover wreck involving ambulance in Martin County

Two people are recovering in the hospital following a crash involving a Martin County Fire Rescue ambulance.

The crash happened Tuesday near Bridge Road at around noon.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, two paramedics and a paramedic student were in the ambulance transporting a patient at the time of the crash.

Crews on scene told WPTV the paramedic student was seriously injured and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center.

A paramedic was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no word on the condition of the patient being transported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

