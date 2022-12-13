2 sustain minor injuries in West Palm Beach shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Tamarind Avenue.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a man and a teen were hurt in the shooting. Both of them suffered minor injuries.

Police said the shooting was a targeted attack and not random.

No other details were immediately available.

