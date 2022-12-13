2 sustain minor injuries in West Palm Beach shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Tamarind Avenue.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a man and a teen were hurt in the shooting. Both of them suffered minor injuries.

Two people were injured in a shooting on 10th Street and Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach,...
Two people were injured in a shooting on 10th Street and Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 13, 2022.

Police said the shooting was a targeted attack and not random.

No other details were immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Recovery center opens in Delray Beach to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover,...
Financial analysts provide money-saving tips for holiday travelers
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
PACT Act open house in West Palm Beach helps veterans enroll in VA care