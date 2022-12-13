Boynton woman claiming to be ‘God from ancient Egypt’ arrested

A Boynton Beach woman claiming to be a “God from ancient Egypt” was arrested after hostility toward officers and earlier disoderly conduct including at a restaurant, Miami Beach policie said.

Emily Thomas Lochten, 26, faces charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, assault on a police officer, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct at an establishment.

On Sunday, Miami Beach officers were summoned to restaurant Havana 1957 after commotion there and previously banging on hoods of random cars driving by.

The first officer at the scene on Espanola Way and Washington Avenue tried to take Lochten into custody, but she became unruly, according to an arrest report obtained by WPLG.

She became “aggressive and hostile” toward the officer, screaming, “Don’t touch me!” and slapping the officer in the face, the report said.

Police said the officer was unsuccessful in stunning Lochten with his Taser.

Another officer, trying to to assist, evaded Lochten as she tried to hit him, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Lochten had “unusual strength” apparently from “an unknown substance.”

Lochten was ultimately handcuffed and restrained on a stretcher brought in from a fire rescue truck.

A witness told officers that Lochten had stopped her car in traffic and began screaming and slamming the hoods of random cars driving by.

After she parked her vehicle she walked over to Havana 1957, and began slamming tables and throwing dishes and cups, which struck customers, police said.

Restaurant manager told them he had asked Lochten to leave, but she smacked his hand and continued to make a scene, police said.

Lochten shouted she was related to late rapper Tupac Shakur and was also “a God from ancient Egypt who could take on all of us.”

Lochten was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami to be medically cleared before being transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. She is being held on $10,000 bond.

