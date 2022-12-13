Deputies searching for missing man

Deputies are looking for a 62-year-old man who has been missing since Friday.

Carlos Cini, 62, was last seen at 9 a.m. at his job on 2800 N. Highway A1A in Fort Pierce, the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. Surveillance video shows him walking westbound on Shorewinds Drive, wearing an orange shirt, gray jogging pants and carrying a small bag.

Cini is 5-foot-3, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and balding brown hair.

Cini has just moved to the area from Miami where he was a resident 1995-2021.

Cintia Cini said her father left his wallet, phone, cash and medicine behind.

"My father has not been doing well mentally or physically as of late and he was not sleeping due to depression and anxiety," she told WPTV in an email. "I am in great fear that he is not in the right mental state."

If you have any information on him, contact Detective Shane Bogner at 772-462-3389 or email at Bongers@stluciesheriff.com

