DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate "any and all wrongdoing" with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jogging loose more information about the vaccines.

He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians, in which some discussion centered on the fact that pharmaceutical companies have not provided their data on the COVID-19 vaccines to independent researchers.

"We'll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not," DeSantis said. "In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug."

DeSantis noted that Florida recently "got $3.2 billion through legal action against those responsible for the opioid crisis. So, it's not like this is something that's unprecedented."

DeSantis said he expects to get approval for the statewide grand jury to be empaneled, likely in the Tampa Bay area.

"That will come with legal processes that will be able to get more information and to bring legal accountability to those who committed misconduct," DeSantis said.

