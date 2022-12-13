Florida Lottery education contribution hits $43 billion total

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLX) - The Florida Lottery is celebrating a major milestone in its ongoing commitment to enhancing education in Florida.

The Lottery announced in a recent press release that more than $43 billion has been contributed to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund since 1988.

“I’m extremely proud to announce this latest milestone in the Lottery’s ongoing effort to enhance education in our great state,” said Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. “We believe the leaders of tomorrow are in the classroom today, and these Lottery contributions are helping to create brighter futures for students, their families, and the communities in which they reside.”

The release also noted Florida’s public schools have received more than $23 billion, while colleges and universities have received a combined total of more than $11 billion. Additionally, more than $8 billion has been used to fund the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has enabled over 950,000 students to attend college since 1997.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA LOTTERY

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $43 billion to education and sending more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The Florida Lottery reinvests more than 99 percent of its revenue back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Lottery retailers, and transfers to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $85.1 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com.

