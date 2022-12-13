Florida Lottery education contribution hits $43 billion total

The Lottery is averaging more than $6.7 million a day in contributions to education this fiscal year.
By Megan Hayes
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLX) - The Florida Lottery is celebrating a major milestone in its ongoing commitment to enhancing education in Florida.

The Lottery announced in a recent press release that more than $43 billion has been contributed to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund since 1988.

“I’m extremely proud to announce this latest milestone in the Lottery’s ongoing effort to enhance education in our great state,” said Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. “We believe the leaders of tomorrow are in the classroom today, and these Lottery contributions are helping to create brighter futures for students, their families, and the communities in which they reside.”

The release also noted Florida’s public schools have received more than $23 billion, while colleges and universities have received a combined total of more than $11 billion. Additionally, more than $8 billion has been used to fund the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has enabled over 950,000 students to attend college since 1997.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA LOTTERY

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $43 billion to education and sending more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The Florida Lottery reinvests more than 99 percent of its revenue back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Lottery retailers, and transfers to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $85.1 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com.

Copyright 2022 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

2 injured in rollover wreck involving ambulance in Martin County
89-year-old Broward woman's homicide solved 28 years later
Recovery center opens in Delray Beach to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
2 sustain minor injuries in West Palm Beach shooting