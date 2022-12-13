Holiday shipping deadlines approach for UPS, FedEx, US mail

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping. (CNN, YOUTUBE, USPS, Youtube/USPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - The clock is ticking to get holiday gifts delivered on time.

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping to make sure presents arrive on time.

All three delivery services have posted their holiday shipping deadlines which are almost the same as last year.

For FedEx, the last day for ground delivery is Wednesday, Dec. 14.

For the U.S. Postal Service, the last day for ground delivery is Saturday, Dec. 17.

UPS, on the other hand, suggests getting an estimate from its website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

