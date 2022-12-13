Memorial grows for officer killed in car crash in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A memorial is growing for a Boynton Beach police officer killed in a crash on Saturday morning in West Palm Beach.

Flowes and flags sit on the spot where Dennis Castro's 2021 Dodge Durango went off at Northlake Boulevard, between Ibis Boulevard and North State Road 7, around 4 a.m.

Also Monday night, the city's water tower is lit up in blue, honoring the life of the long-time officer.

Castro was not on duty at the time of the crash.

Castro served 15 years on the Boynton Beach police force, receiving numerous commendations, and previously served seven years i nthe U.S. Marine Corps.

He was a traffic homicide investigator and was a member of the department's SWAT team.

He also was a member ofthe DUI Task Force

Castro leaves behind a wife and two children, 3 and 10.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family. So far nearly $40,000 has been raised.

