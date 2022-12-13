PACT Act open house in West Palm Beach helps veterans enroll in VA care

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Veterans impacted by burn pits during their service can now get insight on care options with the VA health care system.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. an open house will be held at the VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

This is also for all Vietnam, Gulf War and post 9/11 era veterans exposed to burn pits, agent orange and other toxic substances.

Passed in August by Congress, the PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits for millions of veterans and their survivors.

To learn more about the PACT Act call 1-800-MyVA411 visit online at www.va.gov/PACT.

