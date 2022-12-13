Pilot taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Belle Glade

A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Belle Glade, sending the pilot to the hospital.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of N. Main Street at about 2:40 pm.

When crews arrived, they spotted a single-engine Ayres Thrush S2R-510 that had crashed in sugar cane fields about 2 miles southeast of the Belle Glade Airport.

The pilot was found at the scene awake and walking.

Fire Rescue officials said the person was evaluated and transported to a local hospital.

There were no other people aboard the plane.

Units remained at the scene to make there were no fuel leaks or other hazards.

The Federal Aviation Administration said they will investigate the crash.

