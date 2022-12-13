Recovery center opens in Delray Beach to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A disaster recovery center to help residents, homeowners and business owners impacted by Hurricane Ian has opened in Delray Beach.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and located at Hagen Ranch Road Library at 14350 Hagen Ranch Rd.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to officials.

Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

No appointment is necessary to receive assistance.

For more information or to apply visit disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

