Rent hikes slowing down in Palm Beach County; Market remains competitive

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Rent prices across the country dropped 1% over the last month, according to the latest rent tracker report from Redfin. Locally, Palm Beach County is still seeing high rental prices.

In West Palm Beach, more than 60% of rentals are priced between $2,000 and $11,000. However, in the last month rental prices for a one bedroom decreased by 1%.

Going back on the hunt for a rental unit is challenging these days.

“The place I lived at, I was there for three years, so a lot has changed,” said Alan Morales.

Morales said his landlord wanted to raise his rent $500 and for that reason he was out.

Recent reports show there is a cool down happening with rentals but it’s so minimal, renters are still facing major challenges to find the perfect home.

“My renter this month had to go over asking just to secure her offer from the competition and make them stand out,” said realtor Lizet De Moura.

De Moura said renters who are flexible with location, can find better pricing. However, in highly desirable neighborhoods renters are still paying 7% to 8% more than the previous year.

“It’s slowing down a little bit, but like I said, there’s still a lot of competition,” said De Moura.

Morales had to cross counties for better pricing.

“Broward, the market is a little lower than Palm Beach County,” he said.

His advice is if you’re needing a new lease, start your search early.

“One may fall through. You need to have a back up,” he said.

De Moura said it is better to buy. Still, renters are still having to get creative to compete.

“You have to be prepared, because if you find the home you want, and there’s other people that are interested,” she said, “you either have to offer over asking or additional months up front.”

