21 migrants land on Peanut Island in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a group of migrants was taken into custody Wednesday after landing on Peanut Island.

Officials said that 19 adults and two children docked at the island, located in the Intracoastal Waterway between Riviera Beach and Palm Beach, at about 2 p.m.

The nationality of the migrants has not been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
17 vehicles broken into at Port St. Lucie apartment complex
89-year-old Broward woman's homicide solved 28 years later
Missing boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast

Latest News

Overturned semi closes I-95 southbound in Palm Beach Gardens
Program providing free meals for seniors proposed for Wellington
Vero Beach man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
Palm Beach Co. man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds