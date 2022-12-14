21 migrants land on Peanut Island in Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a group of migrants was taken into custody Wednesday after landing on Peanut Island.

Officials said that 19 adults and two children docked at the island, located in the Intracoastal Waterway between Riviera Beach and Palm Beach, at about 2 p.m.

The nationality of the migrants has not been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

