Cruise ship employee from Stuart sentenced to prison for sex exploiting minor

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A 38-year-old cruise ship employee from Stuart has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for enticing a 16-year-old girl he met on a ship into performing sexual acts with him and producing child pornography by recording their sexual interactions.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez sentenced Daniel Crow after a plea agreement on Aug. 12. He was sentenced to
30 years on coercion or enticement of a female and selling or buying of children, counts to run concurrently.

In July 2019, Crow met the victim while he was working aboard a cruise ship in Alaska, according to the U.S. Department of Justice criminal complaint. The victim, was vacationing with her family aboard the ship.

After the cruise, Crow remained in contact with the victim and used a messaging application to solicit lewd photographs from her, DOJ said.

In addition, Crow met the victim at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Stuart, where he engaged in sexual activity with her and recorded it in January 2020 when she was 17, according to the complaint. Crow stored the conversations and videos involving the victim on his cell phone.

The victim, who turned 18 in October 2020, provided consent to Homeland Security Investigators to search her iPhone.

Crow was apprehended in May this year after an ex-girlfriend of his made a complaint to the Port St. Lucie Police Department regarding the relationship between Crow and the victim. The ex-girlfriend discovered the relationship by checking Crow’s social media.

His initial appearance was May 25 in the Fort Division of the Southern District of Florida.

Homeland Security Investigations and Fort Pierce Office investigated the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. L

