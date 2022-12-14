New PGA Tour-backed league to build venue at Palm Beach State College

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, and Tiger Woods walk on the 11th green during the first...
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, and Tiger Woods walk on the 11th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022
A sports business co-founded by two Palm Beach County-based PGA Tour members is partnering with Palm Beach State College to build a venue for their new high-tech golf league.

TMRW Sports, co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, announced plans Tuesday to construct a facility on the Palm Beach Gardens campus of Palm Beach State College that will serve as the inaugural home of the upstart TGL golf league.

Palm Beach State College recently signed off on the agreement to transform the 10-acre parcel of currently unused land into the future home of TGL, which is expected to begin play in 2024.

The venue will host TGL, in addition to offering paid internships and part-time jobs for Palm Beach State College students and graduates, according to a news release.

TGL's inaugural season is slated for January 2024 with a 15-match regular season, followed by the playoffs and a championship match. The league will launch with six teams, each consisting of three PGA Tour golfers, playing on Monday nights. Woods and McIlroy have already committed to play.

Construction is expected to begin in 2023.

