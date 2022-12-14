Overturned semi closes I-95 southbound in Palm Beach Gardens
A two-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens on Wednesday afternoon.
The wreck occurred just after 4 p.m. near the Northlake Boulevard exit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Investigators said the driver of a semi, which was hauling eggs, claimed he was cut off by a Ford Edge SUV.
To avoid a collision, the semi driver swerved and lost control, causing the crash with the Ford Edge.
Both drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.
All traffic was being diverted onto the left shoulder.
At 5 p.m., there are heavy delays nearly to Jupiter.
Drivers heading southbound on I-95 in this area are urged to take an alternate route.
