Overturned semi closes I-95 southbound in Palm Beach Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A two-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens on Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck occurred just after 4 p.m. near the Northlake Boulevard exit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the driver of a semi, which was hauling eggs, claimed he was cut off by a Ford Edge SUV.

To avoid a collision, the semi driver swerved and lost control, causing the crash with the Ford Edge.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

All traffic was being diverted onto the left shoulder.

At 5 p.m., there are heavy delays nearly to Jupiter.

Drivers heading southbound on I-95 in this area are urged to take an alternate route.

