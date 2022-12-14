Palm Beach County sheriff honors civilians, announces run for reelection

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has awarded deputies and civilians who went above the call of service this year.

The ceremony took place Wednesday morning at the PBSO training facility in West Palm Beach.

Residents of the community were awarded the Samaritan Award for acts of service that are relative to law enforcement.

One high school student was honored for saving a swimmer in the ocean.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw honors deputies and civilians during awards ceremony on Dec. 14, 2022.
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw honors deputies and civilians during awards ceremony on Dec. 14, 2022.

Another two adults were recognized for helping stop an armed bank robber until deputies could arrive.

Bradshaw also took time to honor the deputy and detective of the year.

“This is the best of the best,” said Bradshaw. “These people did outstanding things and we needed to thank them for it.”

Following the awards ceremony, Bradshaw announced he will be running for sheriff again in 2024.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
17 vehicles broken into at Port St. Lucie apartment complex
89-year-old Broward woman's homicide solved 28 years later
Missing boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast

Latest News

Florida lawmakers pass property insurance overhaul
High school students learn about online shopping scams
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, and Tiger Woods walk on the 11th green during the first...
New PGA Tour-backed league to build venue at Palm Beach State College
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Cruise ship employee from Stuart sentenced to prison for sex exploiting minor