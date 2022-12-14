Palm Beach County sheriff honors civilians, announces run for reelection

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has awarded deputies and civilians who went above the call of service this year.

The ceremony took place Wednesday morning at the PBSO training facility in West Palm Beach.

Residents of the community were awarded the Samaritan Award for acts of service that are relative to law enforcement.

One high school student was honored for saving a swimmer in the ocean.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw honors deputies and civilians during awards ceremony on Dec. 14, 2022.

Another two adults were recognized for helping stop an armed bank robber until deputies could arrive.

Bradshaw also took time to honor the deputy and detective of the year.

“This is the best of the best,” said Bradshaw. “These people did outstanding things and we needed to thank them for it.”

Following the awards ceremony, Bradshaw announced he will be running for sheriff again in 2024.

