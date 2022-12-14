Semi hauling eggs overturns on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A two-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens caused major traffic delays Wednesday evening.

The wreck occurred just after 4 p.m. near the Northlake Boulevard exit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the driver of a semi, which was hauling eggs, claimed he was cut off by a Ford Edge SUV.

To avoid a collision, the semi driver swerved and lost control, causing the crash with the Ford Edge.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

The crash closed all southbound lanes for about two hours. Three right lanes were still closed just before 6:30 p.m.

