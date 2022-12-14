Wellington High School marching band to perform in London New Year's Day parade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A local high school band is getting ready for its biggest performance yet.

The Wellington Community High School Mighty Wolverine Sound marching band is heading to London to play in the famous New Year's Day parade.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

Practice, practice, practice. It's what the Wellington High School marching band lives everyday.

But this time, the stakes have never been higher.

"It's been a lot of work," senior Anden Toale said. "We definitely had to put in a lot of time and effort to make sure the music sounds good and our marching technique is on point. We have to look good. We’re going to impress people internationally. It’s a brand new thing."

75 band members are taking their talents across the pond to perform in London's New Year's Day parade and festival. Wellington High School is one of just 20 marching bands from the U.S.

"I’ve been waiting for this moment for what felt like forever, and now I’m really happy it’s actually happening," senior Adriana Takvorian said.

"It still doesn’t seem real to me yet," band director Mary Oser.

Oser said this opportunity is a long-time coming for the Mighty Wolverine Sound marching band.

"We have been invited off and on over the past 15 years. And finally in 2020, we felt we could accept. And they came and gave us our invitation in-person. And a month later, the pandemic happened," Oser said.

So since then, these musicians have been playing, marching, and hoping for another chance.

"This band is one of the best in Florida and there’s a lot of pride being a part of it," junior Tobias Smith said.

The parade is about two miles long and it's a lot colder in London than in South Florida. So the band is working on stamina to make sure they can march the whole time.

"I'm not used to being cold so I'm stocking up on big jackets and things like that," Takvorian said.

The $350,000 trip doesn't come easy. Through fundraisers, overwhelming community support, and a little help from their friends, they are making dreams come true together.

"I think it shows our dedication. We’ve worked hard for this and we deserve it," Takvorian said.

The London parade will air on PBS locally on New Year's Day at 7 a.m. 10,000 participants from 28 countries around the world take part in the event.

"It's very gratifying to see the support we’ve gotten," Oser said.

The band, including 33 chaperones, will spend several days in London sightseeing in addition to playing in the parade.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
89-year-old Broward woman's homicide solved 28 years later
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Cruise ship employee from Stuart sentenced to prison for sex exploiting minor
South Florida citrus growers struggle staying afloat
Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul
Missing boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast