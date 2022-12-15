Active tornado hits New Orleans amid violent southeastern US storm outbreak

At least thirty-one tornadoes were reported in the southern U.S. since Tuesday as a large storm system sweept across the country.

As WDUS reported, several parishes in New Orleans were hit by violent tornadoes on Wednesday.

This is absolutely terrifying.

This is a look at the tornado from the bottom of the CCC

At least one person was reportedly dead, with the death being attributed to a tornado, after the first one touched down in Killona in St. Charles Parish, according to WDSU.

At least seven other injuries were reported.

According to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, two people were killed in a tornado near Keithville, Louisiana. Authorities said a young boy was found dead in a wooded area where his home was destroyed. Overnight, the body of his mother was found one street over.

Another person was injured in the Keithville tornado. Responders used K-9 teams and volunteers to search the area for victims.

Eight tornadoes have been reported on Wednesday, as of mid-afternoon, prompting Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to close state offices in 18 parishes.

Damage was reported at a hospital in New Iberia, La. The hospital said its main entrances are closed and five people had very minor injuries and were treated at its emergency room.

Early Tuesday, a tornado touched down near Grapevine, Texas, injuring five. Tornadoes were also reported late Tuesday in Mississippi.

The tornadic activity was expected to continue in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center said some of the tornadoes could be strong.

The large storm system, which also caused blizzard-like conditions in the upper Plains, is expected to move to the north and east. An ice storm warning was issued for parts of Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Ice of up to a half inch could cause traffic difficulties and power outages in the area.

