Deputy rescues woman from submerged car in Stuart

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy rescued a driver whose car submerged into a Stuart pond Wednesday night.

Martin County Fire Rescue got a call there was a submerged car off Willoughby Glen community entrance.

The woman was still in the car and the deputy jumped into the water to rescue her.

A MCFR ambulance took her to a hospital and a Special Ops Dive Team helped get her vehicle out.

"Thankfully, she’s expected to be OK," MCFR posted on Twitter.

