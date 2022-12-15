Florida drivers caught speeding could receive onion by Grinch

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a Maryland motorist, left, accepts an...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a Maryland motorist, left, accepts an onion instead of a traffic citation from Monroe County Sheriff's Office Colonel Lou Caputo, right, costumed as the Grinch, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Marathon, Fla. For drivers slightly speeding through a school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway Tuesday, Caputo offered them the choice between an onion or a traffic citation. It's a holiday tradition in the Keys that Caputo began 20 years ago to educate drivers that Keys schools remain in session through Dec. 16. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With the holiday season here, if drivers are caught speeding in Marathon, Florida, they might get a visit from the Grinch.

In a video posted on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, officials explained that they'll be working with the Florida Highway Patrol to "spread the word about traffic safety in the school zone and beyond."

"We want everyone to arrive alive and get home safely to their families," the sheriff's deputy said.

Typically if you are stopped speeding, drivers can receive a warning or a ticket.

But for Col. Lou Caputo, he wanted to do something different that would bring awareness about slowing down in school zones: giving drivers onions, the sheriff's office told EW Scripps.

Captuto came up with the idea more than 20 years ago to dress up as the fictional Dr. Seuss character by giving onions to unsuspected drivers, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office told EW Scripps that if a driver is stopped from going above the listed school zone's speed limit by about 5 mph or less, they have the option to receive traffic citations or have the Grinch give them an onion.

The sheriff's office said drivers typically choose the onion over receiving a citation, but there are some who have eaten it in front of Caputo.

Drivers could be issued a heavier-fined ticket if they are traveling more than five over, the sheriff's office said.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

17 vehicles broken into at Port St. Lucie apartment complex
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Missing boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast
Vero Beach man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up

Latest News

Destruction is seen from a tornado that tore through the area in Killona, La., about 30 miles...
Active tornado hits New Orleans amid violent southeastern US storm outbreak
Deputy rescues woman from submerged car in Stuart
This undated photo made available by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows heroin...
Fentanyl most lethal drug in Florida, law enforcement says
Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0