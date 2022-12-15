Florida's governor signs toll relief package into law

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
In a matter of weeks, drivers who pay a lot of tolls in Florida will be eligible for significant savings.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a major toll relief package into law. It's an extension and expansion of a program that started in September.

Under the newly signed package, which officially starts on Jan. 1, customers who pay at least 35 tolls a month will get a 50% credit on their account every month.

This applies to tolls paid at any toll facility that accepts SunPass, E-Z Pass, or other Florida transponders.

"You're gonna have people that are gonna save $1,000, $1,200, $1,500 a year on this program," DeSantis said Thursday during a news conference in Fort Lauderdale.

WATCH: Florida's governor signs toll relief package

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces toll relief

DeSantis said eligible drivers will start to see the credit appear in February.

"And then it'll be every month thereafter all the way for the entire calendar year," DeSantis added.

The Florida Legislature approved the toll relief package during its most recent legislative session over the past few days.

