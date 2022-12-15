Mother arrested in death of 'Baby June,' investigators say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More than four years after the body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet, the child's mother has been arrested in connection with the child's death, authorities announced Thursday.

An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter found the body of the naked infant floating on the Atlantic Ocean side of the inlet on June 1, 2018.

The infant, whose identity had been unknown, was named "Baby June" by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, investigators announced the arrest of Arya Singh, who is the mother of the girl.

Capt. Steven Strivelli said detectives searched for every child born in Broward and Palm Beach counties during the timeframe that investigators believed "Baby June" had been born, but they "ended up with nothing."

However, once the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cold case unit took over, investigators were able to identify the father of the child and interviewed him.

"He knew nothing about the baby," Detective Christoffel said. "He knew that he had a girlfriend around that time (who) told him that she had been pregnant, but she had taken care of it."

Christoffel said the father believed she had an abortion.

Next, Christoffel said, investigators were able to collect a "covert DNA sample from her and confirm that she was the mother."

Through a series of investigative tactics, Christoffel said, detectives were able to search Singh's cellphone records and determined that she had been at the Boynton Beach Inlet on May 30, 2018, about 40 hours before the baby's body was discovered.

Christoffel said Singh also searched news stories about the baby's discovery in the days that followed, but Singh never made an effort to come forward.

Detectives believe the girl was between 4 and 7 days old when she was killed.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

17 vehicles broken into at Port St. Lucie apartment complex
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Vero Beach man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
Missing boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up

Latest News

Former Okeechobee County construction employee arrested for grand theft
Florida's governor signs toll relief package into law
Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County has urgent need for teenage gifts
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the...
McDaniel on snow: ‘There’s not different atmospheres on both sidelines’