Mother arrested in death of Baby June, newborn found in 2018, authorities say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
More than four years after the body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's arrested Baby June's mother.

On June 1, 2018, an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter discovered the body of the infant, who was believed to be less than 14 days old.

The infant, who has not been officially identified, has been named Baby June by the sheriff's office.

No additional details about the mother's arrest have been released, but the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Thursday to provide more information.

The sheriff's office said a DNA profile obtained from Baby June has been submitted into a DNA genealogical database to search for anyone related to the newborn.

In an effort to identify the baby, Palm Beach County detectives have checked on more than 700 babies that were born in Palm Beach and Broward counties during the timeframe that PBSO believes Baby June was born.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Det. B. Hansen of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's Special Victims Unit at 561-688-4167, hansenb@pbso.org, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

