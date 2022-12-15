'Perceived threat' at Fort Pierce Central High School under investigation

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's investigating a "perceived threat" at Fort Pierce Central High School.

In a callout to parents on Wednesday evening, principal Eldrique Gardner said a student saw a message in a school restroom and alerted school administrators.

No additional details about the message have been released, only that it was a "perceived threat," according to Gardner.

Because of the incident, additional law enforcement officers are at the school's campus, located at 4101 South 25th Street in Fort Pierce.

"Administrators have taken action and are working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate this matter," Gardner said in his call to parents. "Safety is of top priority in St. Lucie Public Schools, and we are taking this matter very seriously. "

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said the incident is under investigation and extra deputies will be on campus for the rest of the week "out of an abundance of caution."

