VIDEO: Inside EF-2 tornado that struck near New Orleans

A home surveillance video captured the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wednesday. (Source: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by WVUE shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wednesday leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about. Almost as quickly as the situation deteriorated, things calmed again, with a truck blown over and a roof torn from a house across the street.

WVUE drone video from the morning after shows the extent of the damage and the overturned box truck.

Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vero Beach man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
17 vehicles broken into at Port St. Lucie apartment complex
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Missing boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast
This undated photo made available by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows heroin...
Fentanyl most lethal drug in Florida, law enforcement says

Latest News

Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Texas officer convicted of manslaughter in shooting of woman through window of home
As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
Parents 'cautiously optimistic' over new proposed student rezoning map
FILE - This combo of undated booking photos provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left,...
Lengthy prison terms for 3 who aided Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plotter