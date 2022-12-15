Woman dies after going overboard MSC cruise ship returning to Port Canaveral

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The body of a 36-year-old woman who fell overboard an MSC cruise ship has been recovered, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted the news just after 7 a.m.

The agency said the woman's body was recovered from the water Thursday morning about 18 miles offshore from Port Canaveral.

According to the Coast Guard, the woman fell overboard the cruise ship Meraviglia.

MSC released the following statement:

Early this morning, MSC Meraviglia's advanced detection systems alerted our crew to a passenger overboard while the ship was sailing to Port Canaveral. The crew performed an immediate search and rescue operation, alongside the US Coast Guard who supported search efforts with boats and a helicopter.

Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries. We are offering our full support to authorities as they investigate this matter.

We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our sincerest condolences to the family and those affected.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

17 vehicles broken into at Port St. Lucie apartment complex
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Vero Beach man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
Missing boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up

Latest News

Former Okeechobee County construction employee arrested for grand theft
Florida's governor signs toll relief package into law
Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County has urgent need for teenage gifts
Detective: Mother 'solely responsible' for 2018 death of 'Baby June'