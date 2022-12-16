18-year-old arrested in connection with Rivera Beach fatal hit-and-run crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested the man responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 40-year-old motorcyclist last month.

The fatal crash happened on Nov. 25 just after 6 p.m. on west Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S.

Police said Christopher Cornelius Tucker Jr., 18, was driving a Nissan Altima, when he ran a red light and struck motorcyclist Nicholas Baccari. The impact sent the motorcycle into oncoming traffic, where it was subsequently struck by a Hyundai Elantra.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr. on...
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr. on Dec. 16, 2022.

Baccari was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Tucker fled the scene and was arrested weeks later on Friday.

He faces numerous charges, including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of crash and causing the death of another, aggravated fleeing/eluding law enforcement and reckless driving.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Vero Beach man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’
This undated photo made available by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows heroin...
Fentanyl most lethal drug in Florida, law enforcement says
Detective: Mother ‘solely responsible’ for 2018 death of ‘Baby June’
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize property insurance market
3 arrested in connection with 61 boat propeller thefts in Fort Pierce
Former nurse accused of swapping vials of liquid fentanyl with saline
Free Hanukkah event to be held Sunday at The Square in West Palm Beach