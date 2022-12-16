3 arrested in connection with 61 boat propeller thefts in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three suspects wanted in connection with 61 stolen boat propellers valued at nearly $73,000.

The arrests were made Thursday afternoon near the 3200 block of Avenue D.

“At the time of their arrest, the suspects were attempting to sell parts from a stolen Volvo Penta Outdrive to a local scrap yard,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said. “The victim in this case reported the property stolen Tuesday afternoon.”

According to deputies, the boat propellers are valued at nearly $73,000.

“Sadly, what we see with most thieves is a nexus to drug use, and the value of the property stolen is sold for pennies on the dollar to fuel their drug use," Mascara said. "In this case, the approximate value of each propeller is $1,200, and these thieves sold them for $126 on average.”

Deputies arrested Richard Dale Gillispie, 39, Michelle Stephanie Gillispie, 33, and Christopher...
Deputies arrested Richard Dale Gillispie, 39, Michelle Stephanie Gillispie, 33, and Christopher Ward Summerlin, 45, on Dec. 15, 2022.

Detectives said they located eight of the 61 missing propellers, which, according to deputies, the suspects stole between Sept. 22 and Dec. 14 of this year.

Thirty-nine-year-old Richard Dale Gillispie, of Fort Pierce, has been arrested on 20 counts of dealing in stolen property and 20 counts of providing false information to a secondhand dealer. He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Forty-five-year-old Christopher Ward Summerlin, of Fort Pierce, has been arrested on five counts of dealing in stolen property and five counts of providing false information to a secondhand dealer. He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $62,500 bond.

Thirty-three-year-old Michelle Stephanie Gillispie, of Fort Pierce, has been arrested for burglary and grand theft. She was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $12,500 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Vero Beach man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’
This undated photo made available by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows heroin...
Fentanyl most lethal drug in Florida, law enforcement says
Detective: Mother ‘solely responsible’ for 2018 death of ‘Baby June’
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize property insurance market
Former nurse accused of swapping vials of liquid fentanyl with saline
Free Hanukkah event to be held Sunday at The Square in West Palm Beach
Mother of 'Baby June' held without bond following first-degree murder arrest