Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested the man responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 40-year-old motorcyclist last month.

The fatal crash happened on Nov. 25 just after 6 p.m. on west Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S.

Police said Christopher Cornelius Tucker Jr., 18, was driving a Nissan Altima when he ran a red light and struck motorcyclist Nicholas Baccari. The impact sent the motorcycle into oncoming traffic, where it was subsequently struck by a Hyundai Elantra.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr. on Dec. 16, 2022.

Baccari was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Tucker fled the scene and was arrested weeks later on Friday.

He faces numerous charges, including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of crash and causing the death of another, aggravated fleeing/eluding law enforcement and reckless driving.

Tucker made his first court appearance on Saturday where a judge set his bond at $315,000.

